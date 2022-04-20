Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game 2

Ben Simmons remains ruled out for Game 2 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets will once again be in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will remain without All-Star Ben Simmons. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets trail the series 1-0 after losing on Sunday by a score of 115-114 (Jayson Tatum his a buzzer beater for the win). 

On Tuesday, Simmons was seen at Nets practice, and Steve Nash gave some updates on what he has been doing in terms of practice. 

