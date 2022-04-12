Ben Simmons' Status For Cavs-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and for the game they will remain with out three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

The 25-year-old 2016 first overall pick has been ruled out for the contest.

He came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

Simmons has yet to play in game during the 2021-22 NBA season.

He has been seen on the court before a game, and at practice recently putting in work, which is definitely a positive sign that he could play in the NBA Playoffs.

