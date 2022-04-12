Ben Simmons' Status For Cavs-Nets Game
Ben Simmons remains ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and for the game they will remain with out three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.
The 25-year-old 2016 first overall pick has been ruled out for the contest.
He came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.
Simmons has yet to play in game during the 2021-22 NBA season.
He has been seen on the court before a game, and at practice recently putting in work, which is definitely a positive sign that he could play in the NBA Playoffs.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.