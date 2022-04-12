Skip to main content
Ben Simmons' Status For Cavs-Nets Game

Ben Simmons remains ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and for the game they will remain with out three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.   

The 25-year-old 2016 first overall pick has been ruled out for the contest. 

He came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

Simmons has yet to play in game during the 2021-22 NBA season.  

He has been seen on the court before a game, and at practice recently putting in work, which is definitely a positive sign that he could play in the NBA Playoffs. 

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
