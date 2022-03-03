Ben Simmons' Status For Heat-Nets Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday evening, and for the game they remain without their new All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons, who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets earlier his month, has been ruled out for the game.

His status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The three-time All-Star has yet to make his debut for the Nets, and has also not played in a game this season.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nets gave an update on Simmons (see tweet below from YES Network's Twitter account).

The Nets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 32-31 record in the 63 games that they have played.

