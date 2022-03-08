Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Hornets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

The status of Simmons for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

The Nets acquired the former first overall pick in the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers last month.

Simmons has yet to make his debut for the Nets, and has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Last week, Nets General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Simmons, and the clip can be watched in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

