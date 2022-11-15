Skip to main content

Ben Simmons' Updated Injury Status For Nets-Kings Game

Ben Simmons will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are in California facing off with De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.     

Ben Simmons had been on the injury report as questionable, but he has now been upgraded to available.    

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) available to play Tuesday"

The former LSU star has played in nine games and is averaging 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He missed their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers (which they lost on Sunday night in California). 

At one point, he was one of the best players in the league and made the NBA All-Star Game three times in a row (before missing all of last season). 

He's still only 26 years old, so with time, he can return to that player at some point. 

The Nets started out the season slow, with a 1-5 record in their first six games, but they are suddenly starting to play a lot better.

They had been on a two-game winning streak before losing to the Lakers and have won five out of their last eight games. 

Right now, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games. 

The Kings won't be an easy task because after starting out the season 0-4, they have won six of their last eight games. 

They are 6-6 in 12 games and the ninth seed in the Western Conference. 

Fox has been outstanding, averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. 

