Skip to main content
WATCH: Ben Simmons Goes Through Warm Up Before Pacers-Nets Game

WATCH: Ben Simmons Goes Through Warm Up Before Pacers-Nets Game

Ben Simmons was on the court warming up before the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers. The three-time NBA All-Star has not played in a game yet all season.

Ben Simmons was on the court warming up before the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers. The three-time NBA All-Star has not played in a game yet all season.

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and before the game was a welcoming sight of Ben Simmons warming up. 

A clip of Simmons getting in work on the court on Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network's Michael Grady. 

The Nets entered the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-38 record in 81 games played. 

Simmons came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, and he has yet to play in a game so far this year. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 
  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18057158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Ben Simmons Goes Through Warm Up Before Pacers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Hilarious Deleted Tweet Before The Pelicans Play The Warriors

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17976172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17988231_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_15466148_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks News: What? $306,000 For 8 Seconds Of Playing Time

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_18046702_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago