WATCH: Ben Simmons Goes Through Warm Up Before Pacers-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and before the game was a welcoming sight of Ben Simmons warming up.

A clip of Simmons getting in work on the court on Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network's Michael Grady.

The Nets entered the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-38 record in 81 games played.

Simmons came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, and he has yet to play in a game so far this year.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.

Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE. CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Related stories on NBA basketball