Big Injury News About Cavs' Rookie Evan Mobley

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA to start the 2021-22 season.

In their first 15 games they have a 9-6 record, which puts them at the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

For reference, they have not made the postseason since 2018.

On Tuesday they released some unfortunate injury news about rookie Evan Mobley.

The Cavs say that Mobley's right elbow injury that happened on Monday has been confirmed as a sprain and he will be out for the next two-four weeks undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Mobley had been one of the biggest reasons for their hot start, because he is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

