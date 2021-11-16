Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Big Injury News About Cavs' Rookie Evan Mobley
    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Evan Mobley will be out for the next two-four weeks.
    The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA to start the 2021-22 season. 

    In their first 15 games they have a 9-6 record, which puts them at the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    For reference, they have not made the postseason since 2018. 

    On Tuesday they released some unfortunate injury news about rookie Evan Mobley. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a post that is embedded below from their Twitter account. 

    The Cavs say that Mobley's right elbow injury that happened on Monday has been confirmed as a sprain and he will be out for the next two-four weeks undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. 

    Mobley had been one of the biggest reasons for their hot start, because he is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

