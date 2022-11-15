Skip to main content

Big Injury News About Desmond Bane

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Desmond Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
Desmond Bane has been off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

The former TCU star is averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest on 45.1% shooting from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, he sprained his big right toe during a recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 11).

On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that he would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. 

This is a tough loss for the Grizzlies, who are 9-5 in their first 14 games (fourth seed in the Western Conference). 

Bane is arguably their second-best player and has played like an All-Star to start the season. 

Last season, he helped the Grizzlies finish with the second-best record in the entire NBA during the regular season. 

He averaged 18.2 points per contest on 43.6% shooting from the three-point range, and the team made the second round of the NBA Playoffs (before losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors). 

Since being drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he has improved every season. 

Ja Morant is the face of the franchise (and the team's best player), but Bane, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and others have helped turn them into one of the most complete teams in the league. 

On Tuesday evening, the Grizzlies are playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana, and following that game, they will play their next game on Friday night at home in Tennessee against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

