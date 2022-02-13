Big Injury Update About Zach LaVine

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, (read story on ESPN in the hyperlink and see tweets below), Zach LaVine is going to Los Angeles, California, to see a specialist for his knee.

LaVine was selected to the All-Star team, and according to Wojnarowski, is still planning to participate.

However, this does mean that he is expected to miss the next two games for the Bulls against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

LaVine has yet to make the playoffs, and the franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017.

That drought is likely to end this season as they are not only likely to be a playoff-team, but are also a potential contender to make the NBA Finals.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in the 56 games that they have played in this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball