Skip to main content
Big Update: Knicks Injury Report Against Jazz

Big Update: Knicks Injury Report Against Jazz

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Update: Kemba Walker has been ruled out.  

The New York Knicks are hosting the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.  

Screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

Screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

The Knicks will be without Luka Samanic and Derrick Rose for the game. 

Coming into Monday night, they are in the middle of a slump and have gone 2-8 in their last ten games, while also losing two games in a row. 

They are 24-29 on the season in the 53 games that they've played in, and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Coming into the season, they were very high expectations since they were 41-31 last season and the fourth seed in the east. 

So far, they have come up very short in terms of those expectations. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17182058_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against Jazz

34 seconds ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Suns-Bulls Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17591750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Knicks

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against Bulls

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Washington Wizards Injury Report Against Miami Heat

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
News

Drama? Watch Viral Clip Of Julius Randle And Assistant Coach During Knicks Loss On Saturday

1 hour ago
USATSI_17554777_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

1 hour ago