Knicks Injury Report Against Jazz

Update: Kemba Walker has been ruled out.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

The Knicks will be without Luka Samanic and Derrick Rose for the game.

Coming into Monday night, they are in the middle of a slump and have gone 2-8 in their last ten games, while also losing two games in a row.

They are 24-29 on the season in the 53 games that they've played in, and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Coming into the season, they were very high expectations since they were 41-31 last season and the fourth seed in the east.

So far, they have come up very short in terms of those expectations.

