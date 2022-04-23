Key Player's Injury Status Has Changed For Celtics-Nets Game 3

Blake Griffin has been upgraded from questionable to available for Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their first-round series at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday evening.

For the game, they will have Blake Griffin available.

The five-time NBA All-Star had been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he will be able to play in the game.

The former Oklahoma standout was a borderline superstar at different points during his career with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

However, he has fallen out of the rotation in Brooklyn, and did not play in the final five regular season games.

He has also yet to enter a game so far in the series between the Nets and Celtics.

That being said, he is still a very capable player, and if used could be a huge help to the Nets if he has a good game.

The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two at home in Massachusetts.

The Nets will have to take advantage of the next two games being at home, because they do not want to go back to Massachusetts in a 3-1 hole.

Even worse, if they lose both games at home, they will be swept.

