Bojan Bogdanovic's Injury Status For Pistons-76ers Game

Bojan Bogdanovic is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as veteran guard Bojan Bogdanovic has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

Underdog NBA: "Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) listed out for Tuesday."

While the Pistons have not had a good season, Bogdanovic is putting up solid numbers.

Through 42 games, he is averaging 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest (on 48.4% shooting from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range).

In addition to the Pistons (who he was traded to over the offseason), the ninth-year pro has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and most recently, the Utah Jazz.

The Pistons enter the evening as the worst team in the Eastern Conference with an 11-32 record in 43 games (the most losses in the entire NBA).

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pistons are 6-18 in the 24 games they have played away from Detroit, Michigan.

On Sunday, the Pistons hosted the 76ers in Detroit but lost 123-111.

Bogdanovic had 20 points, two rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

As for the 76ers, they are the fifth seed in the east with a 24-15 record in 39 games, and they are an outstanding 16-6 in the 22 games they have hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.