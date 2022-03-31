Bojan Bogdanovic's Status For Lakers-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening, and for the game they will likely have one of their star players, who is on the injury report.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was listed as questionable for the contest due to a calf injury, but said he will play.

His status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

