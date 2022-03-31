Bojan Bogdanovic's Status For Lakers-Jazz Game
Bojan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, but says that the will play.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening, and for the game they will likely have one of their star players, who is on the injury report.
Bogdan Bogdanovic was listed as questionable for the contest due to a calf injury, but said he will play.
His status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.