Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois on Monday evening for a matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. 

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).  

The Celtics will remain without Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III, while the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball.  

Alex Caruso is listed as probable (left hamstring), so he will more than likely be available. 

Coming into the game, the Celtics are a perfect 3-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. 

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is coming off a 40-point game against the Magic, and he is averaging 34.7 points per contest through the first three games.

The Bulls are currently 1-2 with a win over the Heat, but losses to the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

DeMar DeRozan is off a to a solid start to the year averaging 27.3 points per contest. 

Last season, the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

They have one of the best rosters in the entire league, and will more than likely be a contender once again this season. 

Meanwhile, the Bulls were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost in the first round to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

That was their first time making the playoffs since 2017 when they still had Jimmy Butler.

