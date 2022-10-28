Cavs And Celtics Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Isaiah Mobley, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler for the contest.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out JD Davidson, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Grant Williams will also miss the game because the NBA has suspended him for one game.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Cavs are on a three-game winning streak.

They lost their first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors in Canada, but since then, they have beaten the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic.

Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavs over the offseason (in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz), and he is off to a sensational start with his new team.

Currently, the three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per contest through the first four games of the season.

As for the Celtics, they started out on a three-game winning streak but lost their most recent against the Bulls in Illinois.

They have one of the best rosters in the entire NBA and are coming off making it to the NBA Finals this past season.

Jayson Tatum has led the way averaging 32.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest in the first four games.

Both the Cavs and Celtics will likely be contenders in the Eastern Conference this season.