Boston Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 6 On Thursday Against Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

For the game, they could be without their starting center Robert Williams III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

He is the team's leading shot blocker, so he is a huge part of their NBA-best defense.

So far, he has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but has yet to actually miss a contest.

The Celtics need to win, because they trail the Warriors 3-2 in the series.

