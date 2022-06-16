Skip to main content
Boston Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 6 On Thursday Against Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics listed their starting center Robert Williams III as questionable for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.  

For the game, they could be without their starting center Robert Williams III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.   

He is the team's leading shot blocker, so he is a huge part of their NBA-best defense. 

So far, he has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but has yet to actually miss a contest.  

The Celtics need to win, because they trail the Warriors 3-2 in the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

