Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 3

The Boston Celtics still have Robert Williams III listed as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Boston.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but for the game they could be without their best rim protector Robert Williams III.

The center is on the injury report with a knee issue, and as of 2:30 Eastern Time he still remains listed as questionable.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two contests at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Celtics took the first game, but the Warriros roared back for a blowout (107-88) win in Game 2.

Whoever wins on Wednesday will likely have a lot of momentum going into Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.

