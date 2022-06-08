Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 3
The Boston Celtics still have Robert Williams III listed as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Boston.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but for the game they could be without their best rim protector Robert Williams III.
The center is on the injury report with a knee issue, and as of 2:30 Eastern Time he still remains listed as questionable.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two contests at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Celtics took the first game, but the Warriros roared back for a blowout (107-88) win in Game 2.
Whoever wins on Wednesday will likely have a lot of momentum going into Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.