Celtics Injury Report Against The Magic

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday evening.

On Friday night, the Celtics picked up a win on the road over the Miami Heat, while the Magic lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

For Saturday's contest, the Celtics have announced their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Al Horford have all been ruled out for the contest.

In their win over the Heat, Horford played 33 minutes and had nine points and five rebounds.

The Celtics are 2-0 (they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game) and are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

With the roster that they currently have, it would be no surprise to see them have another exceptional season this year.

Meanwhile, the Magic are 0-2 (they lost to the Detroit Pistons in their first game) and are coming off a season where they missed the NBA Playoffs (15th seed).

They have a lot of young talent on the roster, so while they may be competitive, they will likely miss the playoffs once again.

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Magic this past summer, and he has looked sensational in his first two NBA games.

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest on 47.1% shooting from the field.