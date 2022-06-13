Celtics Injury Report For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics have announced their initial injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening against the Golden State Warriors.
The only player on the injury report for the Celtics is Robert Williams III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
The star center has been on the injury report for all five games so far, but he has yet to actually miss a game.
On Sunday, head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Williams III.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden by a score of 107-97.
