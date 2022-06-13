Skip to main content
Celtics Injury Report For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have announced their initial injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics have released their initial injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening against the Golden State Warriors.

The only player on the injury report for the Celtics is Robert Williams III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report 

The star center has been on the injury report for all five games so far, but he has yet to actually miss a game. 

On Sunday, head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Williams III. 

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden by a score of 107-97. 

