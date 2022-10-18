Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Philadelphia 76ers

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Last season, the Celtics won Eastern Conference but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, while the 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

For the game on Tuesday, the Celtics have released their initial injury report as of 10:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday.

NBA's official injury report

Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III have both been ruled out for the contest, and they are the only two players on the injury report for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have not yet submitted their injury report.

Gallinari is coming off two solid seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, and he signed with the Celtics over the offseason.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL while playing for Italy in FIBA.

On Monday, the veteran forward sent out a tweet.

Gallinari: "I wanted to start the regular season with you but.....there will be time! Meanwhile, our race starts tomorrow. All together. Come on @celtics #BostonCeltics #NBA"

As for Williams III, he underwent knee surgery over the offseason.

The Celtics have a loaded roster that features Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Tatum is a superstar, Brown has made an All-Star Game and Smart won the Defensive Player of The Year last season.

As for the 76ers, they have two superstars, James Harden and Joel Embiid, and this will be their first full season playing together (Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline last season).