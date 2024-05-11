Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Cavs
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Porzingis has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Cleveland:
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Porzingis is in his first year with the Celtics, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (Porzingis played in the first four games).
Currently, the Celtics and Cavs are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Boston.
In Game 2, the Cavs won by a score of 118-94.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday (also in Ohio).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Pacers or Knicks.