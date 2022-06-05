Skip to main content

Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals?

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in California.

The Boston Celtics are back in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center on Sunday evening.  

For the game, they will have one of their best players (Marcus Smart) available. 

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year is not on the injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

Smart had been on the injury report for Game 1, but then was quickly removed and he played 30 minutes in Game 1.  

The former Oklahoma State star had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in his first career NBA Finals game.   

The Celtics also won the game by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

They had been trailing by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter, but the Celtics then won the final period by a score of 40-16. 

This is the first time that the Celtics franchise has been to the Finals since the 2010 season.

