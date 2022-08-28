Danilo Gallinari Reveals His Injury Diagnosis

Right now, many NBA players are playing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Players such as Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) are all competing for their home countries.

On Saturday, new Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, who is playing for Italy, got injured in their 91-84 win over Georgia.

On Sunday, Gallinari made a post to Twitter revealing what the diagnosis was.

Gallinari: "Official medical report: meniscus lesion. I won't play #Eurobasket in my home town."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also provided an update.

Charania: "Danilo Gallinari has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Italian national team announces. No ACL or ligament damage, the team says, which is best case for the Celtics forward following the non-contact injury on Saturday."

Gallinari signed with the Celtics over the offseason, and he is expected to be a big part of their bench.

The team is coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and last year he put up a very solid 11.7 points per contest on over 38% shooting from the three-point range.

In addition to the Hawks, the 34-year-old has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages are 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 728 regular season games.