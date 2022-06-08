BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 3
Robert Williams III will play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening between the Boston Celtics and Golden state Warriors.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts, and for the game they will have their starting center Robert Williams III available.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games at the Chase Center in California.
This is the first time that the Celtics have been to the Finals since the 2010 season.
Therefore, their roster is much more inexperienced than the Warriors who are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
They have also won three titles in that span.
