Celtics Could Be Without Very Important Player For Game 4

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics could be without starting center Robert Williams III, who still remains listed as questionable for the game as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series with a knee injury, but he has yet to miss a game.

He is the team's leading shot blocker (2.2 BPG during the regular season), and there is no question that he is one of the biggest pieces to their elite defense.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series over the Golden State Warriors after winning Game 3 on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts by a score of 116-100.

