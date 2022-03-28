Skip to main content
Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

Both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are not on the injury report for Monday's game against the New York Knicks.

Both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are not on the injury report for Monday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Chicago Bulls are in Manhattan to face off with the New York Knicks on Monday evening, and for the game they will have their two best players available.  

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are both not on the injury report for the game, which means they will be available and in the starting lineup.

The Bulls come into the contest as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-31 record in the 74 games that they have played. 

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_17950341_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole Had One Of The Craziest Moves You'll Ever See

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_14866217_168388303_lowres
News

Former Utah Jazz Star Reportedly Signs With The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17939064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17763146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings And Heat's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago