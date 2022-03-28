Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Manhattan to face off with the New York Knicks on Monday evening, and for the game they will have their two best players available.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are both not on the injury report for the game, which means they will be available and in the starting lineup.

The Bulls come into the contest as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-31 record in the 74 games that they have played.

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games played.

