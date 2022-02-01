Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
The Washington Wizards will be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for each of the next two games due to a wrist injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-26 record in the 49 games that they have played.
Last season, they lost in the first round of the playoffs, but have a totally different roster now.
As for the Bucks, they won the NBA Tittle last season, and this year they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-21 record in 52 games.
