Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

Bradley Beal is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, as he has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The former Florida star is currently averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 18 games.

He is also shooting 52.2% from the field.

As for the Wizards, they got off to a good start to the season but have faded in the standings over the last few weeks.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On Sunday night, they lost 130-119 to the Los Angeles Lakers and allowed Anthony Davis to put up 55 points and 17 rebounds.

Currently, the Wizards are 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 11 games on the road, they have gone 3-8, and they are 4-2 in six games without Beal.

As for the Bulls, they have been a massive disappointment to start the 2022-23 season.

They come into the game with a 9-14 record in 23 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic make up a talented roster, but star point guard Lonzo Ball has yet to play this season.

At home, the Bulls are 5-5.