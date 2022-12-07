Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they will be without three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, as he has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
The former Florida star is currently averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 18 games.
He is also shooting 52.2% from the field.
As for the Wizards, they got off to a good start to the season but have faded in the standings over the last few weeks.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.
On Sunday night, they lost 130-119 to the Los Angeles Lakers and allowed Anthony Davis to put up 55 points and 17 rebounds.
Currently, the Wizards are 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In 11 games on the road, they have gone 3-8, and they are 4-2 in six games without Beal.
As for the Bulls, they have been a massive disappointment to start the 2022-23 season.
They come into the game with a 9-14 record in 23 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic make up a talented roster, but star point guard Lonzo Ball has yet to play this season.
At home, the Bulls are 5-5.