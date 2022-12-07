Skip to main content

Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

Bradley Beal is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, as he has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The former Florida star is currently averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 18 games.

He is also shooting 52.2% from the field.

As for the Wizards, they got off to a good start to the season but have faded in the standings over the last few weeks.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On Sunday night, they lost 130-119 to the Los Angeles Lakers and allowed Anthony Davis to put up 55 points and 17 rebounds.

Currently, the Wizards are 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 11 games on the road, they have gone 3-8, and they are 4-2 in six games without Beal. 

As for the Bulls, they have been a massive disappointment to start the 2022-23 season.

They come into the game with a 9-14 record in 23 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic make up a talented roster, but star point guard Lonzo Ball has yet to play this season.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games. 

At home, the Bulls are 5-5. 