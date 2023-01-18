Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Wizards-Knicks Game

Bradley Beal has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards are in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Bradley Beal has been upgraded to available (he had missed the last five games).

Wizards: ".@RealDealBeal23 will be available tonight vs. NYK! #DCAboveAll"

The three-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 24 games.

As for the Wizards, they enter the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-26 record in 44 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Wizards are 7-16 in the 23 games they have played away from Washington, D.C.

Earlier this month, the Wizards lost (at home) to the Knicks 112-108 (Beal did not play in the game).

Kyle Kuzma had 40 points, while Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 34.

The Knicks enter the matchup as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-20 record in 45 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 11-12 in the 23 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Last season, both the Wizards and the Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs (the Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks).