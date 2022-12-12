Washington Wizards Give Update On Bradley Beal's Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards have given an update on Bradley Beal’s status as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Bradley Beal has not played for the Washington Wizards since December 4 due to a right hamstring strain.

On Monday, the Wizards gave an update on Beal’s status, but it does not seem like the All-Star guard will be returning right away.

Washington Wizards: “Injury update: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. His status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.”

It is very likely that Bradley Beal will begin to practice at full-speed with the Wizards over the next couple of days before the team gauges when he could possibly return.

Prior to this hamstring injury, Beal was averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Wizards.

Without their leader in the lineup, the Wizards have started to fall down the standings a little bit in the Eastern Conference, as they currently find themselves 11-16 on the year. Since this injury occurred, the Wizards have not won a game.

In Beal's absence, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have stepped up for Washington on the offensive-end of the floor, yet consistency continues to be a main struggle for this organization.

Following their game on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, the Wizards will begin a six-game west coast road trip where they will take on six teams who are all vying for a playoff spot this season in the Western Conference.

Whether or not Bradley Beal will return during this upcoming road trip is to be determined.

