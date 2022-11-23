Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Heat Game

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

However, the Wizards could be without one of their best players for the contest.

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (quad) questionable for Wednesday."

Beal has played in 12 games this season and has averages of 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.

The Wizards have gotten off to a good start to the year with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games.

They are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were the 12th seed and missed the postseason.

If they can remain healthy, they have a chance to finish as a top-six seed.

Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis are a very talented big three, and they have other solid role players on the roster.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 3-3 in the six games they have played on the road.

As for the Heat, they have struggled to start the 2022-23 season.

After finishing last season as the first seed, they are currently the 12th seed with a 7-11 record in their first 18 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and have been dealing with injuries.

However, they are 6-4 in the ten games they have played at home.