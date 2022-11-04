Brandon Ingram's Current Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors, and Brandon Ingram (concussion) could make his return to the lineup.

As of 5:30 Eastern Time, the 2020 All-Star remains listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

Ingram has missed the last four games, so this would be a big boost back into their lineup.

On the season, the former Duke star is averaging 22.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

He is part of a big three that features Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum.

The Pelicans have a very talented roster, but they have dealt with health issues.

Last season, they were without Williamson for the entire year.

Yet, they still were able to make the first round of the NBA Playoffs and take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

So far this season, they are 4-3 in their first seven games and are coming off a loss against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Wednesday evening.

In the two games that they have played at home, they have a 1-1 record.

They are catching the Warriors at a good time because the defending NBA Champions are struggling in a big way.

Currently, they are on a four-game losing streak (three of those losses have come against teams that did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs) and are just 3-6 in the nine games that they have played so far this season.

In addition, the Warriors will be playing without a lot of their players.