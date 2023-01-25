Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Tuesday."

The former Duke star has missed the last 28 games, so this will be his 29th straight out of the lineup.

Before the injury, Ingram had been playing well and had averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

He had also been extremely efficient, shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Despite Ingram's absence, the Pelicans still come into the night as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

They are the fourth seed with a 26-21 record in 47 games.

However, the Pelicans are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

Last season, Ingram helped the Pelicans win their way through the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs (they took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round).

If they can get healthy, there is a good chance for them to be a contender in the west.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the west with a 33-14 record in 47 games.

On the road, the Nuggets have gone 11-10 in 21 games outside of Denver, while the Pelicans are an outstanding 17-6 in the 23 games they have hosted in New Orleans.