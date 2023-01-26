BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in action, as Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to available.

The 2020 NBA All-Star had missed the last 29 games with a toe injury (he has not played since November).

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) available to play Wednesday."

Before the extended absence, Ingram had been putting up impressive numbers.

Through 15 games, the former Duke star has averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

In addition, he is shooting an outstanding 47.2% from the field and 46.1% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but they are getting Ingram back at a good time because they are in a big slump.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

That said, the Pelicans are still 26-22 in 48 games and 17-7 in 24 games at home in New Orleans.

The Timberwolves come into the matchup tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-25 record in 49 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-15 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from the Target Center.

Both teams lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (the Pelicans lost to the Phoenix Suns, while the Timberwolves lost to the Memphis Grizzlies).