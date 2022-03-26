Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Brandon Ingram remains out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Pelicans come into the contest as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-42 record in 73 games. 

As for the Spurs, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-44 record in the 73 games they've played. 

