Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Brandon Ingram remains out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans come into the contest as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-42 record in 73 games.
As for the Spurs, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-44 record in the 73 games they've played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.