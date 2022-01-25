Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-76ers Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson so far this season, so Ingram has been their best player.
They have had a tough season going 18-28 in 46 games played, and are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
In the 24 games that they have played away from New Orleans on the road they are 7-17, and in their last ten games of the season they are 5-5.
