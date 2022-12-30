Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For 76ers-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For the game, they will remain without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Friday."

Ingram has missed the last 15 games, so this will be his 16th straight game out of the lineup.

Before getting hurt, the former Duke star had been off to a sensational start to the season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

He is also shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even with Ingram missing so much time, the Pelicans have gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They come into the night with a 22-12 record in 34 games, which has them tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

At home, the Pelicans are 15-4 in 19 games hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for the 76ers, they come into the matchup with a 20-13 record in 33 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2, and they are 6-8 in the 14 games they have played on the road outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.