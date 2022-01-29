Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Clash

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Boston Celtics in Louisiana on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status for Saturday night against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson so far this season, and by default Ingram has been their best player.

Therefore, any game without Ingram in the lineup is a huge disadvantage.

The Pelicans come into the game with an 18-30 record in 48 games played.

As for the Celtics, they are coming off of a loss the night before in Atlanta to the Hawks, and are 25-25 in 50 games played.

