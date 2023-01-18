Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Heat-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Miami Heat in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday."

The former Duke star has missed 25 games in a row, so this will be his 26th straight out of the starting lineup.

Before the injury, Ingram had been playing fantastic with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans come into the evening as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 26-18 record in 44 games.

They are also an outstanding 17-5 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 4-6, and they are coming off a 113-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Last season, they made the first round of the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round (Ingram was arguably their best player).

As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and coming off a 121-113 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

On the road, the Heat have gone 9-12 in the 21 games they have played away from Miami, Florida.