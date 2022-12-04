Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Louisiana.

For the game, they will remain without one of their top-three players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Sunday."

The former second-overall pick has missed the last three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.

On the season, he has averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

He is also shooting the ball at a highly efficient rate (47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans have one of the best rosters in the NBA and come into the afternoon with a 14-8 record in their first 22 games.

They are tied with the Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference and have been on a roll as of late.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 8-2 and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

If they can have a healthy season, they could finish with a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Pelicans have done well (8-3 in the 11 games they have hosted in Louisiana).

As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a 117-109 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Friday night.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-6 in the 14 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

Both teams lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022.