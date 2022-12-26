Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pacers-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Louisiana.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Monday."

Ingram has missed the last 13 games, so this will be his 14th straight out of the lineup.

The former Duke star is in the middle of a fantastic season.

In 15 games, he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest (on 47.2% shooting from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans come into the matchup with the Pacers tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-12 in 32 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 6-4, and they are a very impressive 13-4 in 17 games at home in Louisiana.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA, so if they can have a healthy season, they could end up as a legitimate contender to win the Western Conference.

As for the Pacers, they are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 17-16 in 33 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 5-5, and they are 8-9 in the 17 games that they have played on the road away from Indianapolis, Indiana.