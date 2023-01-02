Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will remain without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Monday."

The former Duke star has missed the last 17 games, so this will be his 18th straight out of the starting lineup.

Before getting injured, Ingram had been in the middle of a fantastic season.

He is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, he is shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 23-13 in 36 games, which has them tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 5-5, and they are 7-9 in 16 games on the road (16-4 in 20 games at home).

On Friday night, the Pelicans beat the 76ers 127-116 when they hosted the 76ers in Louisiana.

Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum combined to score 78 points, while Joel Embiid had 37.

The 76ers come into the matchup as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-14 record in 35 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 14-5 in the 19 games they have hosted at home in Pennsylvania.