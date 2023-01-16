Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Monday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last 24 games, so this will be his 25th straight out of the starting lineup.

Before the injury, Ingram had been in the middle of a phenomenal start to the season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

The former second-overall pick is also shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Despite his extended absence, the Pelicans have been one of the best teams in the NBA.

They come into the day with a 26-17 record in 43 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 5-5, and they are 9-12 in 21 games on the road away from Louisiana (17-5 at home).

Currently, they are 4.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

As for the Cavs, they are 27-17 in 44 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but an outstanding 18-4 in the 22 games they have hosted in Ohio.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.