Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Celtics Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Wednesday."

The former Duke star has missed the last 22 games, so this will be his 23rd straight game out of the lineup.

Before getting injured, he had been playing outstanding with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

The 2020 NBA All-Star was also shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even without him for such a long period, the Pelicans still enter the matchup with the Celtics as one of the best teams in the league.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record in 41 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, but on the road, they have gone just 8-11 in 19 games away from Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 29-12 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Celtics are 16-5 in the 21 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off (in Louisiana) in November, and the Celtics won 117-109.

Ingram had 25 points, two rebounds and seven assists.