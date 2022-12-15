Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Jazz Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.

On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are facing off with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The two teams also faced off on Tuesday evening (in Salt Lake City), and the Jazz won 121-100.

For Thursday's game, the Pelicans will remain without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out for the ninth straight game (toe).

On Tuesday, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported an update on Ingram.

Lopez tweeted: "Have been told Brandon Ingram will be re-evaluated in a week. Experienced a small setback during his rehab process. Imaging is still clear. Team just being cautious with his return."

The former Duke star is currently averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, he is shooting an outstanding 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans come into the night tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-9 in their first 27 games and are winners of eight out of their last ten games.

On the road, the Pelicans are 6-6 in 12 games played outside of New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for the Jazz, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 30 games, they have gone 16-14 and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been good, going 10-5 in 15 games hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Jazz have been one of the best surprises to start the season.