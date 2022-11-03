Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the contest (as relayed by Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet).

Trudell: "Herb Jones is out for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green. Brandon Ingram remains out (concussion protocol)."

Ingram has missed each of the last three games.

The former Duke star has averaged 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in just 26.3 minutes of playing time per contest.

He was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers and spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

They are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the same arena on Sunday evening (112-91).

Zion Williamson, who missed all of last season, has returned and played well.

The 2019 first-overall pick is averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

He's also been active on defense, with 1.8 steals per contest.

Last season, the Pelicans made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

The series was exciting, and with Williamson back this season, they are expected to be one of the best teams in the west.

As for the Lakers, they come into the night with a 1-5 record in their first six games.