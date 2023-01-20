Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Magic Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic.

However, they will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Friday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last 26 games, so this will be his 27th straight out of the starting lineup.

Before getting injured, Ingram had been playing extremely well with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest (while shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

Even though the Pelicans have played without Ingram for such a long period, they are still among the best teams in the entire NBA.

They come into the matchup with the Magic tied with the Sacramento Kings for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Through 45 games, the Pelicans are 26-19.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pelicans are 9-13 in 22 games away from New Orleans.