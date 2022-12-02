Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Friday."

The former Duke star has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

He is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds 4.7 assists per contest 15 games.

In addition, he has been shooting the ball very well (47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 13-8 record in their first 21 games.

They have won two games in a row and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pelicans have gone 5-5 in the ten games they have played away from Louisiana.

Last season, they played the entire year without Zion Williamson but still made the NBA Playoffs.

If they can stay healthy, they will be one of the best teams in the west.

As for the Spurs, they started out 5-2 in their first seven games but have gone 1-14 in their last 15 games.

They are the 14th seed in the west with a 6-16 record in their first 22 games and are currently in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

At home, they have a 3-8 record in the 11 games they have hosted in San Antonio.