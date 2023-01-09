Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Wizards Game

On Monday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road to face off with the Washington Wizards.

However, they will remain without one of their best players as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Monday."

The former Duke star has missed the last 21 games, so this will be his 22nd straight game out of the lineup.

Before getting injured, he had been playing fantastically and had averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

He is also shooting an outstanding 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even with him being out for so long, the Pelicans still come into the night as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are 24-16 in 40 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Pelicans are only 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are also 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Wizards, they come into the matchup with a 17-23 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Pelicans have gone 7-11 in 18 games, while the Wizards are 10-7 in the 17 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.