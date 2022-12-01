Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Louisiana.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Wednesday."

The former second-overall pick is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

He is one of their top players and helps make up a talented big three that also features C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson.

McCollum will also miss Wednesday’s game, so they will need a big night from Williamson.

The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and also 7-3 at home.

If they can remain healthy, the Pelicans have a chance to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

As for the Raptors, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have struggled with a 3-7 record in the ten games they have played away from Canada.

Last season, both the Raptors and Pelicans lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors lost in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Pelicans lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns.